‘Bows to receive new “not white” helmets in 2017, Na Koa launches sponsorship program

The University of Hawaii football team will be getting new helmets for the 2017 season, and although what the new helmets will look like remains a mystery, head coach Nick Rolovich has revealed that “they will not be white”.

The Na Koa Football Club is asking for sponsors to help complete the project and participation comes with interesting rewards.

While you cannot sponsor a specific player, you can sponsor your favorite position (O-Line, D-Line, running back, quarterback, etc) or “side of the ball” (offense, defense, special teams). A player will be randomly chosen and a sticker with your name on it will be placed in the helmet.

Helmet sponsors will be invited to attend the team meeting to see the unveiling of the new helmet (restrictions apply*, invitation non-transferable). Individual sponsors who sponsor tenor more helmets will be invited to the unveiling AND receive a helmet of their very own.

From 2000 to 2015, UH used metalic green as the color of their primary helmets.

In 2016, Rolo’s first season as head coach, the team wore white helmets exclusively.

For more information or to donate to the project CLICK HERE