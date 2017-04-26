SCORES: Wally Yonamine Foundation baseball Championship tournament

The 2017 Wally Yonamine Foundation baseball championships got underway on Wednesday at Les Murakami Stadium with the opening round of the Division-I championship tournament.

Defending champion, Baldwin are the three-seed in the bracket and received an opening round bye into the quarterfinals.

The top two seeds in the tournament are ILH champion Saint Louis and OIA winner Kailua. Hilo of the BIIF are the fourth seed.

2017 Wally Yonamine Foundation baseball CHAMPIONSHIPS

DIVISION I: WEDNESDAY–SATURDAY, APRIL 26-29

DIVISION II: THURSDAY–SATURDAY, APRIL 27–29

Division I: Les Murakami Stadium/Hans L’Orange

Division II: Hans L’Orange/Les Murakami Stadium

Participating Teams:

DIVISION I OIA 1. Kailua Surfriders (13‐2) 2. Campbell Sabers (14‐1) 3. Mililani Trojans (8‐7) 4. Kalani Falcons (10‐5) 5. Moanalua Na Menehune (10‐6) 6. Kaiser Cougars (9‐7) ILH 1. Saint Louis Crusaders (16‐5) 2. Kamehameha‐Kapalama Warriors (14‐6) BIIF 1. Hilo Vikings (14‐2) 2. Waiakea Warriors (14‐2) MIL 1. Baldwin Bears (13‐2) 2. Maui Sabers (10‐5) DIVISION II OIA 1. Waianae Seariders (12‐0) 2. Radford Rams (9‐3) 3. Farrington Governors (10‐3) ILH 1. Damien Monarchs (15‐5) BIIF 1. Kamehameha‐Hawaii Warriors (16‐2) 2. Hawaii Prep Ka Makani (9‐10) MIL 1. Molokai Farmers (10‐1) KIF 1. Kauai Red Raiders (10‐3) Coverin