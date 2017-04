Two men are in custody, accused of robbing a beauty supply store in Kahului.

It happened Tuesday at around 10:34 a.m. at CosmoProf on Wakea Avenue.

According to Maui police, employees said they were robbed at gunpoint by two hooded men, who tied them up, and took cash and property. The employees were not hurt.

They drove off in a truck that was later found abandoned.

Police have not identified the identities of the suspects, and they have not been charged. The investigation is ongoing.