Welcome Home: Kailua

Located behind the Koolau Mountains, Kailua is often seen as a getaway from the big city.

But not too far away or difficult to get to from town.

Residents and visitors enjoy a variety of outdoor activities this community has to offer. Rain or shine, you’ll always see people outside, walking, biking, or paddling.

In fact, Kailua is home to numerous canoe clubs and a beach voted one of the best in the world.

For those who’d rather stay indoors, there are numerous stores and boutiques. Something for everyone.

We visited some of the many local favorite spots over in Kailua, Boot & Kimo’s included, and stopped by Chinky Mahoe’s hula halau on Kailua Beach fresh off their Merrie Monarch win.

We also got some tips on home buying in the very special beach town in this episode of Welcome Home.