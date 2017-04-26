Woman accused of embezzling $1.3 million pleads no contest to 311 felony counts



A Kaneohe woman accused of embezzling over a million dollars from her employer changed her plea to no contest Wednesday.

Tamila Alcoran was arrested and charged last year with 311 counts, including identity theft, computer fraud, theft, and forgery.

As the office manager for a landscaping company, prosecutors say Alcoran used the owner’s personal information to obtain numerous fraudulent credit cards, and used those cards to obtain hundreds of thousands of dollars in merchandise and services. She then diverted funds from the company bank account to pay off the credit card charges.

Prosecutors say Alcoran also accessed the owner’s online investment account, sold off the stock, and used the funds for expenses that were of a purely personal nature.

She forged company checks to pay her rent, transfer money to a “dummy corporation” that she created, and pay herself, prosecutors say. She also forged checks to drain the personal and business equity accounts of the owner and his wife.

Lastly, Alcoran applied for about a dozen fraudulent loans using the personal information of the owner, obtaining and spending hundreds of thousands of dollars on personal expenses, documents claim.

Alcoran will be sentenced in July. Each first-degree count of identity theft and computer fraud carries a maximum 20-year sentence.

She will also have to pay back all $1.3 million she stole.