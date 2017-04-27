13 rat lungworm cases confirmed in Hawaii, surpassing last year’s total

By Published: Updated:
Photo: Susan Jarvi

The Hawaii Department of Health confirmed Thursday that the number of rat lungworm cases has grown to 13.

Hawaii now has more cases so far this year than all of last year, which was 11.

Seven cases involve patients on Hawaii Island, four on Maui, and two non-residents who visited Maui.

Officials tell us the two new cases involved people on Hawaii Island, and say they are not linked to a cluster of cases caused by contaminated kava.

The health department is still investigating how these people got sick. Officials are not calling the outbreak an endemic.

Rat lungworm is typically spread by slugs on produce.

The disease can cause headaches, fever and, according to one sufferer, pain worse than childbirth.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s