Former kickboxing champion Dennis Alexio was sentenced Thursday to 15 years in prison.

Alexio was convicted last year in two trials. The first in January found him guilty on 28 counts of tax fraud against the IRS for stealing more than $700,000.

Then in September, another federal jury found him guilty on 18 counts of money laundering and commercial fraud, after he bought more than $200,000 worth of gold coins and bars using forged checks.

He has 14 days to appeal his sentence.