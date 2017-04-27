Grammy award winning Maxi Priest to perform at Ocean Aid Hawaii

It’s one of the hottest events of the year! Ocean Aid Hawaii debuts at the Waikiki Shell Sunday, April 30th!

Ceelo Green, Grandmaster Flash, Bootsy Collins, the Ohio Players, Henry Kapono and Maxi Priest, all in one venue, coming together to benefit ocean preservation in Hawaii.

This morning on Wake Up 2day, big wave surfer Campbell Farrell, co-creator of Ocean Aid and Grammy Award winning musician, Maxi Priest joined us in studio to talk about the event.

Farrell said they are thrilled to bring this amazing one-day concert experience to Hawaii to raise awareness of plastic and marine debris. He says his life’s most memorable moments have been in the ocean, and he want to do everything he can to protect it for future generations. This is an incredible way for people to get excited about the cause and learn more about how they can get involved.

Ocean Aid is backed by the biggest names in the entertainment industry, including the producers of We Are The World, Live Aid, and WaveAid.

Proceeds from Ocean Aid benefit Love The Sea and its coalition of local environmental partners including Surfrider Foundation, Sustainable Coastlines Hawai’i, and Hawai’i Wildlife Fund, among others.

The motto of Ocean Aid is “Love The Sea, Plastic Free”

Ocean Aid Hawaii Concert will feature an incredible lineup of Grammy-Award winning musicians performing for one night at the Waikiki Shell, to help eradicate plastic pollution from the ocean.

OCEAN AID HAWAII – A Free Community Event

Sunday, April 30

4-10 p.m.

Waikiki Shell

OceanAidHawaii.org HOW TO GET TICKETS:

FREE General Admission is available on a first come, first serve basis day of show at Waikiki Shell. Limited to first 4,000 persons.

For anyone who previously purchased tickets through Ticketmaster, we are pleased to announce you will be eligible for a complimentary upgrade to the next level of seating. Please bring your old ticket(s) to the Waikiki Shell the day of the concert for the complimentary upgrade. For any reason, should you wish to receive a refund, you must contact Ticketmaster directly.