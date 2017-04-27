Jaylin Kema released from custody in plea agreement with prosecutors

Jaylin Kema, mother of Peter Boy Kema, has been released from custody after appearing in front of a judge in a Hilo courtroom on Thursday.

She was granted supervised released until her sentencing, which is scheduled for June 13. She faces up to ten years of probation following that.

Jaylin and her attorney declined to comment after Thursday’s hearing.

The court ordered that she not have contact with the rest of her family until sentencing, citing a request from her family.

Other requirements in her supervised release include:

drug assessment and treatment

must not commit any offenses

appear in person for court

remain in state unless she gets approval from judge

go to Hawaii Intake Service Center to put in address of where she is staying and phone number

no alcohol or drugs, not even possession

submit to random drug tests

no firearms or explosives

subject to electronic monitoring

Her scheduled release is part of a plea agreement with prosecutors. In December, Jaylin plead guilty to manslaughter in her son’s death and has served one year behind bars.

If her husband, Peter Kema Sr. were to stand trial, as part of the deal, she would have had to testify against him. He plead guilty to manslaughter earlier in April.