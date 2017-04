A Kauai jury found police officer Irvin Magayanes not guilty of negligent homicide in the 2015 death of Michael Kocher Jr.

Kocher died on Jan. 3, 2015, while walking down Kaumualii Highway. He was hit by a car and, as Magayanes responded to the scene, he was hit again.

Magayanes’ attorneys argued that the incident was just an accident, and that lighting along the highway was so bad that Magayanes did not have time to react once he saw Kocher’s body.

Magayanes has been reinstated to patrol duty.