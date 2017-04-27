Sustainability, cultural issues raised as sand disappears from central Maui dunes

Oahu’s construction boom is being fueled in part by a controversial source for raw materials—sand from dunes on central Maui.

Environmentalists have been sounding the alarm for years, concerned about the impact of mining sand from the Valley Isle and taking it off island.

It’s all done legally, but there are still issues being raised about sustainability and cultural disruption.

Always Investigating tracked the properties on Maui where it comes from and watched sand and aggregate shipments on arrival to Oahu and the massive earth-moving caravans that follow from there.

We connected the dots between the companies developing the dunes, grading the land, shipping the sand, turning it into concrete on Oahu and how many millions it adds up to at the end.

We also found out the steps some are trying to take to stop the sand mining and exports.

