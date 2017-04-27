Titans surround Mariota with electric playmakers in NFL draft

Two of the most electric playmakers in the draft are headed to Tennessee to play for Marcus Mariota and the Titans.

Tennessee selected Western Michigan wide receiver Corey Davis with the fifth overall selection. The 6’3″ 205 pound Davis was considered by many experts to be the top WR prospect available, accounting for a Football Bowl Subdivision best 19 touchdown catches in 2016.

With the Titans’ second selection in the first round, USC’s Adoree Jackson got the call.

Jackson is expected to be a cornerback by trade in the NFL, but the 2016 Jim Thorpe award winner was one of the most versatile athletes in the nation, accounting for 5 receiving and returning touchdowns.

For a look at results from the entire first round of the draft, click here.