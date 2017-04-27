Titans surround Mariota with electric playmakers in NFL draft

By Published:
Corey Davis // Associated Press

Two of the most electric playmakers in the draft are headed to Tennessee to play for Marcus Mariota and the Titans.

Tennessee selected Western Michigan wide receiver Corey Davis with the fifth overall selection. The 6’3″ 205 pound Davis was considered by many experts to be the top WR prospect available, accounting for a Football Bowl Subdivision best 19 touchdown catches in 2016.

With the Titans’ second selection in the first round, USC’s Adoree Jackson got the call.

Jackson is expected to be a cornerback by trade in the NFL, but the 2016 Jim Thorpe award winner was one of the most versatile athletes in the nation, accounting for 5 receiving and returning touchdowns.

For a look at results from the entire first round of the draft, click here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s