US Postal service announces new community meeting planned on Lihue post office

The US Postal service is giving Kauai residents another chance to make their voices heard on the possible relocation of the Lihue post office to a facility near the airport.

The postal service will also use this extra time to come up with a more detailed explanation as to why it wants to move it.

It said in the past, the Lihue location doesn’t have enough parking.

I am pleased that they are taking the extra time to engage the community on this important matter. I am committed to finding shared solutions and ensuring the maintenance of the existing Lihu’e Post Office site on Rice Street.

-Kauai Mayor Bernard Carvalho Jr