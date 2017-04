It is that time again, Aloha Friday Fill-up is back and today, April 28, Wake Up 2day is at the Diamond Head location.

It is located at 3203 Monsarrat Avenue, on the corner of Campbell Avenue and Monsarrat Avenue.

The promotion lasts from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and you have to mention KHON2 to get $0.50 off a gallon of gas.

There are attendants at this Aloha Gas and Aloha Island Mart who can walk you through it if you are not sure what to do.