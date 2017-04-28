Boy Scouts host Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) event

Everyone is talking about the importance of STEM education these days. STEM stands Science, Technology, Engineering and Math, which are going to be increasingly important in the years to come. The Boy Scouts of America have a big event tomorrow at the Blaisdell that’s all about STEM. Jeff Sulzbach with Boy Scouts of America and Steve Jacobs, also known as the Wizard, join us to talk about the big event and show us a little in studio science magic.

FREE AND OPEN TO THE PUBLIC

Saturday, April 29, 2017 | 9am – 3pm

Neal S. Blaisdell Exhibition Hall

Ellison Onizuka Day of Exploration

http://www.scoutinghawaii.org/Onizuka