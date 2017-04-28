Department of Health investigating increase in mumps cases, 14 cases this year

The state Department of Health is investigating an increasing number of cases of mumps infection statewide.

Since March 2017, DOH has become aware of two clusters of cases, together involving at least nine individuals on Oahu. There have been fourteen confirmed cases statewide in 2017.

DOH says that none of the infected individuals have required hospitalization.

Health officials say that there is no specific treatment for mumps infection. Most people recover completely.

In children, mumps is usually a mild disease. However, mumps can occasionally cause complications, especially in adults. Complications include:

Meningitis (infection of the covering of the brain and spinal cord)

Deafness (temporary or permanent)

Encephalitis (swelling of the brain)

Orchitis (swelling of the testicles) in males who have reached puberty

Oophoritis (swelling of the ovaries) and/or mastitis (swelling of the breasts) in females who have reached puberty

Officials also say that while cases have been reported in vaccinated individuals, the best protection against the disease is vaccinations.

The MMR vaccine protects against measles, mumps, and rubella. DOH says that all children should receive two doses of the MMR vaccine. The first dose is given at age 12–15 months and the second dose at 4–6 years of age.

All adults born in or after 1957 should also have documentation of vaccination, unless they have had a blood test showing they are immune to mumps. Certain adults at higher risk of exposure to mumps may need a second dose of MMR vaccine.

Two doses of the vaccine are 88 percent effective at protecting against mumps and one dose is 78 percent effective.

Mumps is a contagious disease caused by a virus. The classic symptom of mumps is called parotitis, which is a swelling of the salivary glands under the ears, resulting in a tender, swollen jaw. Other symptoms include fever, headache, muscle aches, tiredness, and loss of appetite.

Persons should seek medical attention immediately if they develop symptoms.

People with mumps are most infectious in the several days before and after the onset of parotitis. The disease is spread when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

Transmission can also occur when sharing items, such as cups or eating utensils, or by touching contaminated objects or surfaces and then touching the eyes, nose, or mouth.

Persons with mumps should stay home from school or work for nine days after the onset of parotitis to keep from spreading the disease to others.

MMR vaccine is available at local pharmacies. To locate a vaccinating pharmacy in your community, visit http://health.hawaii.gov/docd/vaccines-immunizations/vaccine-locators/ or call the Aloha United Way information and referral line at 2-1-1.

Additional information about mumps can be found on the DOH website at http://health.hawaii.gov/docd/disease_listing/mumps/.

