Educational officers under HGEA’s Unit 6 to cast ratification votes on tentative agreement

On Friday, HGEA’s Unit 6, which represents educational officers, will vote cast ratification votes for a four-year contract made with the employer, which includes a salary increase of 13.53%.
The unit, which is made of 700 members, are being urged to vote.
Here is a the ratification voting schedule for Unit 6:
Oahu:
Friday: 4/28/2017
Kapolei Middle Cafeteria – 9 am- 11am
Mililani High School Library- 9 am- 11 am
Windward District Office- 1 pm- 3 pm
McKinley Community School 4 pm-6 pm
Saturday: 4/29/2017
HGEA 1st Floor Conference Room 9 am-11 am
Hawaii Island:
Friday: 4/28/2017
Waiakea High School A Building 1st floor Audio Visual Room 10 am- noon
Friday: 4/28/2017
Kealakehe High School 2 pm -4 pm
Saturday: 4/29/2017
Waiakea High School Library 9 am-11 am
Maui:
Friday: 4/28/2017
Maui Waena Intermediate School cafeteria – 4 pm-7 pm
Molokai- via teleconference
Lanai-via teleconference
Kauai
Friday: 4/28/2017
HGEA Division Office 10 am – noon and 2 pm – 4 pm