Educational officers under HGEA’s Unit 6 to cast ratification votes on tentative agreement

On Friday, HGEA’s Unit 6, which represents educational officers, will vote cast ratification votes for a four-year contract made with the employer, which includes a salary increase of 13.53%.

The unit, which is made of 700 members, are being urged to vote.

Here is a the ratification voting schedule for Unit 6:

Oahu:

Friday: 4/28/2017

Kapolei Middle Cafeteria – 9 am- 11am

Mililani High School Library- 9 am- 11 am

Windward District Office- 1 pm- 3 pm

McKinley Community School 4 pm-6 pm

Saturday: 4/29/2017

HGEA 1st Floor Conference Room 9 am-11 am

Hawaii Island:

Friday: 4/28/2017

Waiakea High School A Building 1st floor Audio Visual Room 10 am- noon

Friday: 4/28/2017

Kealakehe High School 2 pm -4 pm

Saturday: 4/29/2017

Waiakea High School Library 9 am-11 am

Maui:

Friday: 4/28/2017

Maui Waena Intermediate School cafeteria – 4 pm-7 pm

Molokai- via teleconference

Lanai-via teleconference

Kauai

Friday: 4/28/2017

HGEA Division Office 10 am – noon and 2 pm – 4 pm