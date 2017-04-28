Flood advisories in effect for Oahu, Kauai with more rain expected over weekend

Rain is moving over parts of the state as flood advisories remain in effect for Oahu and Kauai Friday.

A flood advisory for Oahu will be in effect until 5 p.m.

At 2:10 p.m., radar indicated areas of very heavy rain developing along a large portion of the southern half of Oahu, including urban Honolulu, and the H-1 freeway between Fort Shafter and Waipahu. Other showers were falling over the windward side near Kaneohe. The heavier showers were dropping rain at a rate near two inches per hour, resulting in very low visibility.

Locations in the advisory include but are not limited to Honolulu, Waimanalo, Hawaii Kai, Ahuimanu, Pearl City, Salt Lake, Waikele, Kapolei, Kalihi, Manoa, Waipahu and Aiea.

A flood advisory for the entire island of Kauai will be in effect until 3:30 p.m.

At 12:30 p.m., radar indicated numerous moderate to heavy showers moving over Kauai from the north, with other showers developing along the south and west sides. Peak rainfall rates near one inch per hour can be expected in the heavier showers as they move south at 10 to 15 mph.

Precautionary/preparedness actions:

Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding.

Rainfall and runoff will also cause hazardous driving conditions due to ponding, reduced visibility and poor braking action.

Do not cross fast flowing or rising water in your vehicle, or on foot. Turn around, don`t drown.

On Saturday morning, a flash flood watch goes into effect for Oahu, Maui County, and Hawaii Island and lasts through Sunday afternoon.

A front will stall over the area at the same time a potent low aloft moves overhead, bringing slow-moving heavy showers and thunderstorms that could result in flash-flooding. While forecast models currently indicate the greatest threat for flooding will occur over Maui county, Oahu and the Big Island also have the potential to receive flooding rain.

Heavy rain is expected to be widespread in Maui county, impacting urban and leeward areas, which are more susceptible to flooding problems, especially in south and west Maui. These areas include Kihei, Lahaina, Kaanapali, and low-water crossings along Piilani Highway between Kaupo and Ulupalakua.

A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

