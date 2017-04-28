Get rid of unused medicine during the National Take Back Initiative

If you have any leftover medicine you’ve been wanting to get rid of, you can turn them in during the National Take Back Initiative. This Saturday, there will be collection sites across Hawaii.
Valerie Mariano from the Department of the Attorney General, and Daria Lupacchino from the Drug Enforcement Agency joined us with the details.

Having unused or expired medicine in your home increases the risk of accidental poisoning. Unused or expired medicine should not be thrown in the trash or flushed down the toilet.

Tablets, capsules, and all other solid dosage forms of medication will be accepted. New or used needles and syringes will not be accepted.

 

Saturday, April 29, 2017, 10am – 2pm
Kauai, Maui, Oahu, Kona, Hilo
www.dea.gov or (808) 541-1930

