Hawaii Convention Center presents the Ultimate Mother’s Day Brunch

The Hawaii Convention Center presents their first Sunset Mele Mother’s Day Brunch Celebration, Sunday, May 14, from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. It’s a great way to say “thanks Mom” in a setting fit for a queen. There’s lots of convenient parking in their garage and they have a great menu planned, accompanied by some amazing entertainment including Na Hoku Hanohano award-winners Kapena, Ku‘uipo Kumukahi, and Marlene Sai. Da Braddahs & Friends will also be there to make sure Mom has a smile on her face.

General seating is $85 for adults and $40 children (ages 4 to 11 years old).

VIP seating is $100 for adults and $55 for children

Parking is $5 flat rate (FREE FOR VIP)

Purchase your tickets online at https://www.meethawaii.com/convention-center/

Special 10% Discount for Living808 Viewers!

Use PROMO CODE: Alaska10