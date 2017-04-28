Honolulu mayor to address future funding for rail

The House Friday issued a counter-proposal to the Senate on construction funding of Honolulu’s financially troubled rail project estimated to cost a total of about $8.1 billion.

Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell will address the future funding of rail and the tax surcharge via live stream here.

The new counter-proposal allows for a massive infusion of money now for the rail project “without putting the cost of it on the backs of our most vulnerable citizens, the poor, elderly and low-income working families.” The money generated by the increase in the hotel tax in today’s dollars is equivalent to receiving $2.4 billion in future GET revenues. This would provide more funding for rail than any package currently being proposed.

The House’s counter-proposal also calls for a moratorium on redeveloping the Neil S. Blaisdell Center, which is estimated to cost nearly $500 million, so the City does not fiscally over extend itself and can focus on its number one priority – rail.

The provisions of the House counter proposal include:

Removal of House’s proposed 2 year GET extension for 2027–2029;

Increase of the Transient Accommodations Tax (TAT) by 2.75% from its current 9.25% to 12% for 10 years from January 1, 2018 to December 31, 2027;

Revenue generated from the TAT increases will be distributed as follows:

$50 million will be set aside annually for education in a newly created education special fund;

The remainder of the $1.3 billion will go to the Honolulu Rail Project concurrently with the GET surcharge revenue that they are already receiving now;

Reducing the distribution of TAT funds to the counties from $93 million to $80 million;

The difference of $13 million will go to funding the Honolulu Rail Project;

Maintaining the House position to lower the state’s share of the administrative service fee to 1%;

Giving all counties the option to extend the GET surcharge;

Requiring Honolulu to repeal any ordinance prohibiting use of county funds for rail;

Prohibiting the use of the GET surcharge revenue to fund HART administrative, operating, and personnel expenses;

