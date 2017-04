M6.9 earthquake strikes off Mindanao, NO tsunami threat for Hawaii

TSUNAMI INFORMATION STATEMENT NUMBER 1

NWS PACIFIC TSUNAMI WARNING CENTER EWA BEACH HI

1030 AM HST FRI APR 28 2017

TO – EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT IN THE STATE OF HAWAII

SUBJECT – TSUNAMI INFORMATION STATEMENT

THIS STATEMENT IS FOR INFORMATION ONLY. NO ACTION REQUIRED.

AN EARTHQUAKE HAS OCCURRED WITH THESE PRELIMINARY PARAMETERS

ORIGIN TIME – 1023 AM HST 28 APR 2017

COORDINATES – 5.5 NORTH 125.2 EAST

LOCATION – MINDANAO PHILIPPINES

MAGNITUDE – 6.9 MOMENT

EVALUATION

BASED ON ALL AVAILABLE DATA A DESTRUCTIVE PACIFIC-WIDE TSUNAMI IS NOT EXPECTED AND THERE IS NO TSUNAMI THREAT TO HAWAII. REPEAT. A DESTRUCTIVE PACIFIC-WIDE TSUNAMI IS NOT EXPECTED AND THERE IS NO TSUNAMI THREAT TO HAWAII.

THIS WILL BE THE ONLY STATEMENT ISSUED FOR THIS EVENT UNLESS ADDITIONAL DATA ARE RECEIVED.

AN EARTHQUAKE WITH A PRELIMINARY MAGNITUDE OF 6.9 OCCURRED IN MINDANAO, PHILIPPINES AT 2023 UTC ON FRIDAY APRIL 28 2017.

BASED ON ALL AVAILABLE DATA… THE TSUNAMI THREAT FROM THIS EARTHQUAKE HAS NOW PASSED.