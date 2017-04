McDonald’s of Hawaii is bringing back a local favorite, haupia pie! It’s sweet, creamy coconut filling in a crispy, golden-brown pastry. For a limited time only, you can pair a haupia pie with an iced McCafé Royal Kona Blend coffee and you’ve got yourself the perfect snack. The haupia pie is part of McDonald’s pie line up which also includes apple pie (available daily) and taro pie (offered at various times throughout the year).

