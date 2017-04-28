Seoul: North Korea test-fires missile from western region, lands in Sea of Japan

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff says North Korea has test-fired a missile from the western part of its country.

CNN reports that a US official said the missile was launched from Pukchang airfield and flew for about 30 to 40 kilometers before landing in the water off the Korean Peninsula. The missile landed in the Sea of Japan, also known as the East Sea.

The official also said the missile was probably a medium-range ballistic missile called a KN-17. The KN-17 is a variant of the Scud missile.

North Korea routinely test-fires a variety of ballistic missiles, despite United Nations prohibitions, as part of its push to develop a long-range ballistic missile capable of hitting U.S. shores.

While shorter-range missiles are somewhat routine, there is strong outside worry about each longer range North Korean ballistic test.

Saturday’s launch comes at a point of particularly high tension. U.S. President Donald Trump has taken a hard line with Pyongyang and sent a U.S. aircraft supercarrier to Korean waters.