Did you know that an unsupported arch causes many foot ailments? Foot conditions like metatarsalgia, neuromas, bunions, corns and bursitis come on slowly. Persistent stress can cause chronic irritation and inflammation. Patti with Step Ahead Arch Supports explains how you can prevent foot pain in this installment of On Your Feet. The key is Orthotics. They support the arches of your feet and distribute body weight properly.

https://stepaheadhawaii.com/