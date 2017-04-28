What’s Poppin’ with Primo Popcorn: Behind the Scenes Popcorn Magic

It’s like visiting “Willie Wonka and The Chocolate Factory” but it’s right here in Hawaii! Welcome to the wonderful world of Primo Popcorn. We get a behind-the-scenes tour and see how they make popcorn magic at their Sand Island location.
