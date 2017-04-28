What’s Poppin’ with Primo Popcorn: Behind the Scenes Popcorn Magic

By Published:

It’s like visiting “Willie Wonka and The Chocolate Factory” but it’s right here in Hawaii! Welcome to the wonderful world of Primo Popcorn. We get a behind-the-scenes tour and see how they make popcorn magic at their Sand Island location.

http://primopopcorn.com/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s