Woman arrested for promoting prostitution, illegal ownership of a business following raid

A woman is in police custody following a raid in the Ala Moana area.

Authorities swarmed a business at 655 Keeaumoku Street Friday morning.

KHON2 spotted officers with the Honolulu Police Department and Homeland Security Investigations at the scene.

We also saw Honolulu Prosecuting Attorney Keith Kaneshiro, however his office would not disclose any details to KHON2.

According to police logs, Sung Hee Bridge, 46, was arrested on two counts of illegal ownership of a business and two counts of promoting prostitution in the second degree.

She has not been charged.

