Four Rainbow Warriors earn free agent NFL deals

By Published:
Marcus Kemp // Hawaii Athletics

Despite not having a NFL draft pick for the second-straight year, the University of Hawai’i football team is sending four former players to get a shot at the National Football League.

Wide Receiver Marcus Kemp signed a free agent deal with the Kansas City Chiefs Saturday.

Offensive lineman Leo Koloamatangi inked a contract with the Detroit Lions.

Kicker/Punter Rigoberto Sanchez signed with the Indianapolis Colts.

LInebacker Jerrol Garcia-Williams signed with the Denver Broncos.

NFL rookie mini camps will run from May 5-8.

