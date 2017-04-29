Hawaii Island police shoot man wielding crossbow

Hawaii Island police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred on Saturday in Papaaloa.

Police say at about 3:35 p.m., they were investigating a disturbance at a residence when they encountered a man wielding a loaded crossbow.

One officer fired several shots, killing the man.

The man’s name is being withheld pending positive identification.

The Hawaii Police Department says that they are conducting criminal and administrative investigations as is standard practice in an officer-involved shooting.

Police ask that anyone with any information about this incident call the police department’s non-emergency line at 935-3311 or contact Lieutenant Miles Chong at 961-2252, or via email at miles.chong@hawaiicounty.gov.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide CrimeStoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.