Family remember 19-year-old Kapaa woman killed in crash

The family of a Kauai woman killed in a collision Thursday night is heartbroken and angry.

Police believe the driver of the truck that hit 19-year-old Kayla Huddy-Lemn was drunk. They also said the truck was reported stolen moments earlier and that the driver was speeding.

The family told KHON2 they’re devastated by what happened.

Kayla graduated from Kamehameha Schools Kapalama and moved back to Kauai last year after a year of college on the mainland.

Balloons, flowers, and a blue cross now mark the spot where a young life was cut short.

“She had so much going for her. She was so strong. She was so driven. She wanted to do so many things with her life,” Zaiana Huddy-Lemn, Kayla’s sister, said.

“I want them to know she was a beautiful young lady,” Luella Lemn, Kayla’s grandmother said.

Kayla was driving on Kuhio Highway Thursday night when a driver in a pickup truck crossed the centerline and struck Kayla’s car head on.

Zaiana told KHON2 Kayla met up with a friend not too long before the crash.

“She was always smiling. The last time I seen her was Easter Sunday,” Zaiana said. “She was so beautiful.”

Kauai Police said 46-year-old Cody Safadago was behind the wheel of the stolen truck.

Safadago took off running after the crash, but was later caught. Police said speed and alcohol appear to be factors.

“He had no intentions of checking on my sister to see if she was even alright or to get medical attention,” Zaiana said.

“There’s a lot of anger and being mad. But you know, what good is that going to do? It’s not going to bring Kayla back,” Luella said.

Her family says Kayla was saving up to go back to school and was living with her grandparents before the crash.

“We were really fortunate because these were the last moments of her life and we were able to be a part of that,” Luella said.

Kayla’s family said they’re leaning on their faith and each other as they move forward.

“You never know when the end is going to come so we should always be in harmony with our loved ones,” Luella said.

Kauai Police are still investigating the crash.

Cody Safadago is facing multiple charges including negligent homicide and resisting arrest. His bail is $1,000,000.