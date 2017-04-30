Hawaii’s Most Wanted: Danielle Manu-Kila



Honolulu police are asking for your help in finding a woman arrested for stealing Christmas presents, and they say she was actually caught opening them.

Police are looking for Danielle Manu-Kila.

“On April 27, 2011, the complainant’s home was burglarized, where jewelry was taken from the burglary. On that same day, an Ewa Beach pawn shop called police to report that three suspicious women were pawning jewelry and didn’t have their names, but did have them on video. On December 12, 2011, another burglary occurred in Waipahu where Christmas presents were stolen. While the officer was investigating the burglary he overheard on the radio that there was a suspicious vehicle with three females unloading Christmas presents on Poailani Circle and unwrapping the presents in the street,” Sgt. Kim Buffett, CrimeStoppers, said.

Manu-Kila was identified as a suspect in both burglaries, and arrested for the crime.

She’s now wanted on two 20-thousand dollar warrants for not following the terms of HOPE probation.

Manu-Kila has three prior convictions and is known to frequent the Waipahu, Mililani, and Pearl City areas.

If you know where Danielle Manu-Kila is, call crimestoppers at 955-8300.