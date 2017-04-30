Police open murder investigation after man dies following fight in Kalihi

Honolulu police are investigating a murder in Kalihi.

Police say on Saturday at 12:13 a.m. emergency responders were called to a Kalihi residence.

While at the residence, police say an adult family member reported that the 36-year-old victim said he had gotten into a fight prior to falling unconscious.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital where he died.

Authorities say their investigation revealed the victim had gotten into an altercation in the Kalihi area with another male.

Police have classified this case as second degree murder, and no arrests at the time of this post.