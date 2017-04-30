Portion of Likini Street closed due to water main break

A portion of Likini St. in Salt Lake is closed in both directions due to a water main break.

The road is closed between Likini Pl. and Aila St. The section will be closed until the repairs are complete. BWS expect the repairs to take place overnight through tomorrow.

Board of Water Supply (BWS) crews are responding to the 8-inch main break.

Special duty police officers will be in the area. Motorists are advised to use alternate routes.

Approximately 31 customers are affected by the main break. Water wagons will be set up to provide water to the affected customers.

