Portion of Moanalua Freeway shutdown to remove message board, install barriers

The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) is closing portions of the Moanalua Freeway to remove an electronic message board and to install concrete barriers.

May 1: 10:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m.

All westbound lanes of the freeway between the Middle Street overpass and the Puuloa Road/Tripler Hospital off-ramp will shut down starting on Monday night.

HDOT will reopen the roadway earlier if work is completed before 4:30 a.m.

Westbound motorists may remain on the H-1 Freeway towards the airport or take a detour at the Middle Street off-ramp.

Motorists travelling to Moanalua or Halawa can exit at Middle Street and continue straight on Kaua Street to Puuloa Road. The westbound Puuloa road onramp will remain open during the closure hours.

May 2 – 5: 10:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m.

Then from Tuesday through Friday, the left lanes on the Moanalua Freeway will be closed in both directions from 10:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m., nightly. HDOT crews will be installing temporary portable concrete barriers in the median.

HDOT suggest the motorists prepare for the closures by checking traffic sites, mapping the best route, and adding extra travel time to their commutes.

Electronic message boards will be posted to warn motorists of the closures, and special duty police officers will be on-site to assist with traffic control.

Emergency vehicles, first responders, and TheBus have been notified of the roadwork and will be allowed through Monday night’s closure.

Roadwork is weather permitting.