Rainbow Warriors ready for NCAA tilt against Penn State

The University of Hawai’i men’s volleyball team opens play in the NCAA National Collegiate Championship against Penn State, Tuesday, May 2 at 8:00 p.m. ET (2:00 p.m. HT) at St. John Arena in Columbus, Ohio in one of two opening round matches.

The Rainbow Warriors (26-5) are seeded fourth in the tournament while the Nittany Lions (21-10) are the fifth seed. The winner will advance to the national semifinals, May 4, against top-seeded and defending champion Ohio State.

UH is making its fifth NCAA Tournament appearance and second in the last three seasons. The match-up between the Warriors and Penn State, champions of the Eastern Intercollegiate Volleyball Association, is a rematch of the 2015 NCAA play-in match, won by the Nittany Lions in Stanford, Calif.

In fact, Hawai’i has faced Penn State in each of its four previous NCAA appearances, including semifinal match-ups in 1995, ’96, and 2002. UH defeated PSU in 1996 and 2002 to advance to the national finals while the Nittany Lions eliminated the Warriors in 1995 and 2015.

Mountain Pacific Sports Federation Tournament champion Long Beach State, which defeated UH in the championship match, is the No. 2 seed and the will face the winner of the other opening round match between BYU and Barton, champions of Conference Carolina.

UH and Penn State have met 23 times with the Warriors holding a 14-9 advantage.

Match #32

What: NCAA Tournament Opening Round Match

Who: (4) Hawai’i (26-5) vs. (5) Penn State (21-10)

When: Tuesday, May 2, 2017

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET (2:00 p.m. HT)

Where: St. John Arena; Columbus, Ohio

Television Coverage: OCSports will televise the match live with Kanoa Leahey (play-by-play) and Chris McLachlin (color).

Radio Coverage: ESPN 1420AM with Tiff Wells calling the action.

Streaming Video: HawaiiAthletics.com

Audio Webcast: espn1420am.com

Live Stats: OhioStateBuckeyes.com

Series History: UH leads 14-9

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

Tuesday, May 2 | Opening Round

6 p.m. ET – No. 3 BYU (24-4) vs. No. 6 Barton (23-5)

8 p.m. ET – No. 4 Hawai’i (26-5) vs. No. 5 Penn State (21-10)

Thursday, May 4 | NCAA Semifinals

6 p.m. ET – No. 2 Long Beach State (27-3) vs. BYU/Barton winner

8 p.m. ET – No. 1 Ohio State (30-2) vs. Hawai’i/Penn State winner

Saturday, May 6 | NCAA Finals

7 p.m. ET – Semifinals winners

TICKET INFORMATION

Click Here to Purchase Tickets

Opening Round (May 2) Ticket Prices:

$8 Adults

$5 Youth

All-Session Tickets (May 4 & 6) Prices:

All-Session tickets include the semifinals and championship matches only. The opening round on Tuesday is not included.

$25 Adults

$15 Youth

$8 Group* (10 or more)

Single-Session Ticket (May 4 or 6) Prices:

Both Semifinals matches are included in a single-session ticket

$15 Adults

$10 Youth

$5 Group* (10 or more)

*Group ticket rates are available in advance only by calling the Ohio State Ticket Sales office at 1-800-GOBUCKS

The St. John Arena box office will open 90 minutes prior to match time on days of competition with doors to the arena opening 60 minutes prior to match time

Parking in St. John Arena lots will be free for the matches

FAN FEST | IN THE OSU ICE RINK (next door to St. John Arena) | SATURDAY, MAY 6 | 4 -6 P.M.

>Free to attend

>Face painting

>Sign making

>Autograph session (5-5:30 p.m. general public; 4:30-5 p.m. exclusively for Group Sales)

>Court open to pepper

