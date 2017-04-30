Road Work for the Week, April 29 – May 5



For the week of Saturday, April 29, to Friday, May 5

PLEASE NOTE: Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

— H-1 FREEWAY —

1) EWA TO HONOKAI HALE (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

One to two lane closures on the H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction between the Ewa offramp (Exit 5A) and Laaloa Street on Sunday night, April 30, through Friday morning, May 5, from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., for sign work.

2) HONOLULU (WEEKEND WORK)

Two right lanes closed on the H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction between the Dillingham Boulevard onramp and the Airport onramp on Saturday, April 29, from 5 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for maintenance work.

3) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

24-hour closure of the Piikoi Street onramp to the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction on Saturday, April 29, for maintenance work and demonstration study.

4) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Up to two lanes closed on the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction between the Middle Street Overpass and Ward Avenue Overpass on Sunday night, April 30, through Friday morning, May 5, from 9 p.m. to 3:30 a.m., for pavement striping work. The Likelike Highway onramp/offramp (Exit 20A) and Kinau Street offramp (Exit 22) will be closed one at a time beginning at 10 p.m.

5) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Up to two lanes closed on the H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction between Ainakoa Avenue and the Kapahulu Avenue Underpass on Sunday night, April 30, through Friday morning, May 5, from 9 p.m. to 3:30 a.m., for pavement striping work. The Waialae Avenue onramp, University Avenue onramp/offramp (Exit 24B), Wilder Avenue offramp (Exit 24A), Alexander Street onramp, and Punahou Street onramp will be closed one at a time beginning at 10 p.m.

6) HONOKAI HALE (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on the H-1 Freeway/Farrington Highway in both directions between the Kalaeloa Boulevard Overpass and Kahe Point on Sunday night, April 30, through Friday morning, May 5, from 9 p.m. to 3:30 a.m., for pavement striping work.

7) PEARL HARBOR

Shoulder closure on the H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction in the vicinity of the Radford Drive Overpass on Monday, May 1, through Friday, May 5, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for utility repairs.

— H-201 MOANALUA FREEWAY —

1) MOANALUA (NIGHT WORK)

Closure of the H-201 Moanalua Freeway in the westbound direction in the vicinity of the Puuloa Road/Tripler Hospital offramp (Exit 3) on Monday night, May 1, from 10:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m., to remove the variable message board sign.

Westbound motorists may remain on the H-1 Freeway towards the airport or will be detoured at the Middle Street offramp (Exit 19A). Motorists accessing the Moanalua or Halawa areas may exit at Middle Street and continue straight on Kaua Street to Puuloa Road. The westbound Puuloa Road onramp will remain open during the closure hours.

2) MOANALUA (NIGHT WORK)

Left lane closure on the H-201 Moanalua Freeway in both directions in the vicinity of the Puuloa Road/Tripler Hospital offramp (Exit 3) on Tuesday night, May 2, through Friday morning, May 5, from 10:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m., for utility installations.

3) MOANALUA

Roving closure on the H-201 Moanalua Freeway in the westbound direction in the vicinity of the Puuloa Road/Tripler Hospital offramp (Exit 3) on Monday, May 1, through Friday, May 5, from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., for maintenance work.

— H-3 FREEWAY —

1) KANEOHE

Right lane closure on the H-3 Freeway in the Kaneohe-bound direction in the vicinity of the Likelike Highway Off-Ramp (Exit 9) on Wednesday, May 3, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., daily, for maintenance work.

— FARRINGTON HIGHWAY —

1) NANAKULI

Right lane closure on Farrington Highway in the westbound direction between Nanakuli Avenue and Lualualei Naval Road on Monday, May 1, through Friday, May 5, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for maintenance work.

2) NANAKULI

Lane closure on Farrington Highway in the eastbound direction between Lualei Place and Mohihi Street on Monday, May 1, through Friday, May 5, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., daily, for drainage and traffic signal improvements.

3) NANAKULI

Alternating lane closure on Farrington Highway in both directions between Nanakuli Avenue and Haleakala Avenue on Monday, May 1, through Friday, May 5, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for maintenance work.

4) WAIALUA TO MOKULEIA

Roving lane closure on Farrington Highway in both directions between Weed Circle and Dillingham Airfield on Monday, May 1, through Friday, May 5, from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., for maintenance work.

5) WAIANAE (WEEKEND WORK)

Roving lane closure on Farrington Highway in the eastbound direction between Leihoku Street and Mailiilii Road on Saturday, April 29, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., and Monday, May 1, from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., for electrical maintenance work.

6) WAIANAE

Roving lane closure on Farrington Highway in the eastbound direction between Princess Kahanu Avenue and Auyong Homestead Road on Tuesday, May 2, through Friday, May 5, from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., for maintenance work.

7) WAIANAE

Roving lane closure on Farrington Highway in the westbound direction at the Kauiokalani Street intersection on Monday, May 1, through Friday, May 5, from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for maintenance work.

— KAHEKILI HIGHWAY —

1) KANEOHE

Lane closure on Kahekili Highway in the southbound direction between West Hui Iwa Street and Haiku Road on Monday, May 1, through Friday, May 5, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., for paving work. Traffic will be contraflowed.

2) KANEOHE

Right lane closure on Kahekili Highway in the southbound direction in the vicinity of Haiku Road on Monday, May 1, through Friday, May 5, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., for guardrail repairs.

— KALANIANAOLE HIGHWAY —

1) AINA HAINA TO HAWAII KAI

Roving lane closure on Kalanianaole Highway in both directions between Ainakoa Avenue and Lunalilo Home Road on Wednesday, May 3, from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., for maintenance work.

2) HAWAII KAI

Right lane closure on Kalanianaole Highway in the eastbound direction between Bay Street and Hawaii Kai Drive on Wednesday, May 3, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for maintenance work.

3) WAIMANALO (NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on Kalanianaole Highway in the westbound direction between Kumuhau Street and Flamingo Street on Monday, May 1, through Friday, May 5, for retaining wall work and shoulder pavement reconstruction. Traffic will be contraflowed during this time.

Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Monday night through Friday morning from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

— KAMEHAMEHA HIGHWAY —

1) HALAWA (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Right lane closure on Kamehameha Highway in the westbound direction between Kohomua Street and Salt Lake Boulevard, for The Rail project.

Friday night, April 28, through Sunday morning, April 30, and Monday night, May 1, through Friday morning, May 5, from 8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.

Saturday, April 29, and Monday, May 1, through Friday, May 5, from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Please visit The Rail’s project website for more details at http://www.honolulutransit.org/.

2) HALEIWA TO KAHALUU (WEEKEND WORK)

Roving lane closure on Kamehameha Highway in both directions between Joseph P. Leong Highway and Kahekili Highway on Saturday, April 29, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., for maintenance work.

3) HALEIWA TO PUPUKEA

Roving lane closure on Kamehameha Highway in both directions between Joseph P. Leong Highway and Kaunala Street on Monday, May 1, through Friday, May 5, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., for maintenance work.

4) HAUULA (WEEKEND WORK)

Lane closure on Kamehameha Highway in the northbound direction between Puhuli Street and Aakahi Gulch Road on Saturday, April 29, from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., for maintenance work.

5) KAAAWA

Lane closure on Kamehameha Highway in the northbound direction between Kaaawa Valley Road and Kaaawa Place on Monday, May 1, through Friday, May 5, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., daily, for guardrail work. Traffic will be contraflowed.

6) KAAAWA

Alternating lane closure on Kamehameha Highway in both directions between Johnson Road and Kahana Valley Road on Monday, May 1, through Friday, May 5, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for maintenance work.

7) KAAAWA TO PUNALUU (WEEKEND WORK)

Roving lane closure on Kamehameha Highway in both directions between Johnson Road and Puhuli Street on Saturday, April 29, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for maintenance work.

8) MILILANI

Lane closure on Kamehameha Highway in the southbound direction between Lanikuhana Avenue and Ka Uka Boulevard on Monday, May 1, through Friday, May 5, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for slope repair and landscaping work. Traffic will be contraflowed.

9) PEARL HARBOR

Lane closures on Kamehameha Highway between Kohomua Street and Center Drive on Monday, May 1, through Friday, May 5, for The Rail project.

Up to two lanes will be closed in the eastbound direction from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

One lane will be closed in the westbound direction from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Please visit The Rail’s project website for more details at http://www.honolulutransit.org/.

10) PUPUKEA TO KAHUKU

Alternating lane closure at various locations on Kamehameha Highway in both directions between Kaunala Street and Cackle Fresh Egg Farm Road on Monday, May 1, through Friday, May 5, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for guardrail and sign installations. Traffic will be contraflowed.

— LIKELIKE HIGHWAY —

1) KALIHI (NIGHT WORK)

One to two lane closures on Likelike Highway in the Honolulu-bound direction between Emmeline Place and School Street on Monday, May 1, through Friday, May 5, for electrical and guardrail work.

Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Monday night through Friday morning, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

2) KALIHI

Left lane closure on Likelike Highway in the Kaneohe-bound direction between School Street and the Wilson Tunnel on Monday, May 1, through Friday, May 5, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., for maintenance work.

3) KALIHI

One lane closure on Likelike Highway in the Kaneohe-bound direction between School Street and Gulick Avenue on Monday, May 1, through Friday, May 5, from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., for electrical and guardrail work.

4) KALIHI

One lane closure on Likelike Highway in the Kaneohe-bound direction between Gulick Avenue and Emmeline Place on Monday, May 1, through Friday, May 5, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for electrical and guardrail work.

5) KALIHI

Right lane closure on Likelike Highway in the Kaneohe-bound direction between Emmeline Place and Valley View Drive on Monday, May 1, through Friday, May 5, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for utility repair.

6) KANEOHE

Left lane closure on Likelike Highway in both directions between Kamehameha Highway and Kahekili Highway on Monday, May 1, through Thursday, May 4, from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for maintenance work.

— NIMITZ HIGHWAY —

1) HONOLULU

Right lane closure on Nimitz Highway in the westbound direction between Maunkea Street and Kekaulike Street on Monday, May 1, through Friday, May 5, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for maintenance work.

2) PEARL HARBOR

Lane closure on Nimitz Highway in the eastbound direction between Center Drive and the H-1 Freeway onramps on Monday, May 1, through Friday, May 5, from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for The Rail project.

For more information, please visit the project website for The Rail at http://www.honolulutransit.org/.

— PALI HIGHWAY —

1) HONOLULU

Lane closure on the Pali Highway in the Kaneohe-bound direction between the Pali Tunnel and Kamehameha Highway on Monday, May 1, through Friday, May 5, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., for lighting replacements.

2) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK)

Alternating lane closure on the Pali Highway in the Kaneohe-bound direction between School Street and Ahipuu Street on Friday, May 5, from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m., for maintenance work.

3) MAUNAWILI (WEEKEND WORK)

Right lane closure on the Pali Highway in the Kailua-bound direction between the Pali Tunnels and Kamehameha Highway on Saturday, April 29, from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for maintenance work.

4) NUUANU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Alternating lane closure on the Pali Highway in the Kailua-bound direction between Jack Lane and Country Club Road on Friday night, April 28, through Saturday morning, April 29, from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m., for maintenance work.

5) NUUANU

Right lane closure on the Pali Highway in the Kaneohe-bound direction between Coelho Way and Niolopa Place on Monday, May 1, through Friday, May 5, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for paving work.

6) NUUANU

Right lane closure on the Pali Highway in the Kailua-bound direction between Kepola Place and Nuuanu Pali Drive on Wednesday, May 3, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for maintenance work.

7) NUUANU

Right lane closure on the Pali Highway in both directions at the Waokanaka Street intersection on Monday, May 1, through Friday, May 5, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., for maintenance work.

8) NUUANU

Lane closure on the Pali Highway in the Kailua-bound direction in the vicinity of the Nuuanu Pali Lookout on Monday, May 1, through Friday, May 5, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for maintenance work.

— ALA MOANA BOULEVARD —

1) HONOLULU

Right lane closure on Ala Moana Boulevard in the westbound direction between Atkinson Drive and Piikoi Street on Monday, May 1, through Friday, May 5, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., daily, for maintenance work.

—SALT LAKE BOULEVARD —

1) HALAWA (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Two lanes closed on Salt Lake Boulevard in the eastbound direction at the Kamehameha Highway intersection on Sunday night, April 30, through Friday morning, May 5, from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail project.

For more information, please visit the project website for The Rail at http://www.honolulutransit.org/.

— MOKAPU BOULEVARD —

1) KAILUA

Right lane closure on Mokapu Boulevard in the northbound direction between Ilikupono Street and Ilikala Place on Wednesday, May 3, through Friday, May 5, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for maintenance work.

— WILIKINA DRIVE —

1) WAHIAWA

Lane closure on Wilikina Drive in the eastbound direction between McCornack Road and Kamehameha Highway on Monday, May 1, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for maintenance work.

2) WAHIAWA

Lane closure on Wilikina Drive in the eastbound direction between Kunia Road and Kamehameha Highway on Monday, May 1, through Friday, May 5, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for maintenance work.

— KANEOHE BAY DRIVE —

1) KANEOHE

Right lane closure on Kaneohe Bay Drive in the westbound direction at the Puohala Street intersection on Monday, May 1, through Friday, May 5, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., daily, for traffic signal improvements.

— WAIALAE AVENUE —

1) HONOLULU

Right lane closure on Waialae Avenue in the westbound direction between Kalele Road and Kapiolani Boulevard on Monday, May 1, through Friday, May 5, from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., for maintenance work.

— KUNIA ROAD —

1) WAIPAHU

Alternating lane closure on Kunia Road in both directions between Kupuna Loop and Farrington Highway on Monday, May 1, through Friday, May 5, from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., for maintenance work.

— AIKI STREET —

1) WAIPAHU

Lane closure on Aiki Street in the northbound direction between Loaa Street and Kupuna Loop on Monday, May 1, through Friday, May 5, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., for slope stabilization work. Traffic will be contraflowed.

— HALONA STREET —

1) KALIHI (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

24/7 closure of Halona Street between Kokea Street and Kohou Street at the Halona Street Bridge on Friday, April 28, through Friday, May 5, for bridge replacement work. The bridge will be closed to vehicular traffic and open to pedestrians and bicyclists. Traffic will be detoured around the closure.

— OLOMEA STREET —

1) HONOLULU

Roving lane closure on Olmea Street in the eastbound direction between Houghtailing Street and Palama Street on Monday, May 1, through Friday, May 5, from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for maintenance work.

— UALENA STREET —

1) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on Ualena Street between Lagoon Drive and Ohohia Street on Friday night, April 28, through Saturday morning, April 29, and Monday night, May 1, through Friday morning, May 5, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., for The Rail project. Traffic will be contraflowed, and there will be no parking on Ualena Street during the closure hours.

For more information, please visit the project website for The Rail at http://www.honolulutransit.org/.

— WAIWAI LOOP —

1) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on Waiwai Loop on Monday night, May 1, through Friday morning, May 5, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., for The Rail project. Traffic will be contraflowed, and there will be no parking on Waiwai Loop during the closure hours.

For more information, please visit the project website for The Rail at http://www.honolulutransit.org/.

— HONOLULU INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT —

1) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane closures at the Honolulu International Airport on Sunday night, April 30, through Friday morning, May 5, from 8:30 p.m. to 5 a.m., nightly, for maintenance and repairs. Locations are as follows:

Makai end of the Inter-Island Terminal

Ewa end of the Overseas Terminal Second Level Departures

H-1 Freeway offramp access to the Overseas Terminal Departures Level

Second level entrance to the Overseas Terminal parking garage