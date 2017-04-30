Sam Choy’s in the Kitchen: The Rust ohana



John and Sam visit the Rust ‘ohana in Makakilo, where the kids take over cooking duties. The future chefs help John and Sam make pancit, a Filipino noodle dish.

Box Choy Items

Heinz Homestyle Gravy

Oscar Mayer Bacon

PANCIT

1 package Pancit noodles

½ cup carrots, julienned

1 bunch baby bok choy, chopped

1 bunch choy sum, chopped

¼ cup cilantro, roughly chopped

4 strips Oscar Mayer bacon, pan-fried and chopped

3 pieces lup cheong, chopped

1 tablespoon Aloha Shoyu

1 tablespoon olive oil

Prepare pancit noodles as directed. Pan fry bacon in olive oil until crisp and reserve. Cook lup cheong, cut into pieces and reserve. In a large pan, cook carrots, bok choy, choi sum until tender. Add pancit noodles, bacon, lup cheong and Aloha shoyu and mix well. Top with cilantro and serve.

PASTA BAKE

Pasta, rotini or angel hair etc., cooked

1 cup Chicken, shredded

6-8 mushrooms, sliced

2 cloves garlic, minced

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 tablespoon pesto

1 ½ cup marinara sauce

1 cup cheddar cheese, grated

In a large saute pan, heat oil over medium heat. Cook mushrooms and garlic until tender. Add chicken, pesto, pasta and marinara sauce and mix well. Pour pasta mix into a casserole or baking dish and sprinkle with cheese. Bake at 350F degrees for 20 minutes.

GRILLED STEAK

3-4 steaks, cooked and sliced

½ onion, chopped

1 tablespoon garlic, coarsely chopped

2 tablespoons butter

Black pepper to taste

1 bottle Kraft Homestyle Gravy

Cilantro for garnish

In a thick saute pan, cook onions and garlic in butter until brown. Add steak slices and black pepper. Mix well. Place ingredients on a large serving platter. Pour gravy over steak and garnish with cilantro.

FRIED RICE

2 cups rice, cooked

2 tablespoons olive oil

6-8 slices Oscar Mayer bacon, chopped

½ cup lup cheong, sliced

½ cup carrots, julienned

1 bunch baby bok choy, chopped

1 egg

1 teaspoon green onions, chopped

In a skillet, heat olive oil over medium heat and brown the bacon and lup cheong. Add rice and mix well. Stir in carrots and bok choy. Create a well in the middle of the skillet to cook the egg. Once the egg begins to cook, mix to incorporate it into the rice mixture. Stir in green onions and serve.