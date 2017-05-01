Ask a Specialist: The Dangers of Poor Dental Health

How can poor dental health affect your overall health? What are the signs of poor dental health? And what you need to know, if you plan on having surgery. Learn more with Dr. Ed Cassella, Periodontist and Chief of the Dental Division for The Queen’s Medical Center, in this segment of Ask a Specialist on Wake Up 2day.

For more information, contact the Queen’s Dental Clinic at 691-4292.

The Queen’s Dental Clinic is a full-service dental office which serves the needs of both out-patients and hospitalized patients. It provides comprehensive, up-to-date dental care for patients of all ages. The clinic is staffed by dental residents and a team who are all supervised by the Director of Dental Resident Education and dedicated volunteer dentists. For more info, go to queensmedicalcenter.org/dental-clinic or call 691-4292.