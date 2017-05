Castle Medical Center has been serving the people of Windward Oahu since 1963. Though medicine has seen many changes since then, Castle has never lost sight of the human side of health care. Kathy Raethel, Castle Medical Center’s President and CEO talks about the Castle’s new image makeover and improved programs connecting their history in Windward Oahu with an evolving future.

