City celebrates Lei Day with 90th annual celebration

The City and County of Honolulu is holding its 90th annual Lei Day Celebration on Monday, May 1.

The event is from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m at Kapiolani Park.

The Hawaiian Steel Guitar Association will play in the lei exhibit area (open area between the bandstand and the Waikīkī Shell), from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

The Lei Contest Exhibit will accept fresh floral contest lei from 7:30 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. The official ceremonial opening of the lei exhibit is at 12:30 p.m. The exhibit will be open to the public from 1:00-5:30 p.m., in the

open area between the bandstand and the Waikīkī Shell.

You can also visit the Kūlana Lei, a village of Hawaiian artisans, as they share their talents and skills with exhibits and demonstrations throughout the day (10:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.).

While at Kūlana Lei, have the mo‘opuna

(grandchildren) – come visit Tūtū (grandmother) at Tūtū’s Hale for Nā Mea Hawai‘i (Hawaiiana) activities.

There will also be two picture stops for family and friends.

In addition to Kūlana Lei, craft, lei and food vendors will also be in the park all day.

All events are free and open to the public.