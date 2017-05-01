Flood advisory issued for Hawaii Island

By Published: Updated:

The National Weather Service has issued a flood advisory for Hawaii Island until 8:30 a.m. Monday.

At 5:25 a.m., the radar showed showers and thunderstorms streaming over the Big Island from the southeast, affecting the area from near South Point to Cape Kumukahi to Hilo.

Additional heavy showers are poised to move ashore through the morning. Rainfall rates between one and two inches per hour can be expected in the heavier showers.

Locations in the advisory include but are not limited to Hilo, Kailua-Kona, Hawaiian Paradise Park, Captain Cook, Honokaa, Paauilo, Naalehu, Orchidlands Estates, Pepeekeo, Kawa Flats, Pahoa and Pohakuloa Camp.

Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding. Rainfall and runoff will also cause hazardous driving conditions due to ponding, reduced visibility and poor braking action.

Do not cross fast flowing or rising water in your vehicle, or on foot

This advisory may need to be extended beyond 8:30 a.m. if heavy rain persists.

