Four Rainbow Warriors honored as AVCA All-Americans

University of Hawai’i men’s volleyball team placed four members on the American Volleyball Coaches Association DI-II All-America teams announced Monday.

Opposite Stijn van Tilburg and setter Jennings Franciskovic were selected to the first team; libero Larry Tuileta was named to the second team; and middle blocker Hendrik Mol was honorable mention.

The two first-teamers were the most for UH since 2006 (Brian Beckwith and Lauri Hakala) and the four selections was one shy of the program-record five All-Americans in 2015. This season also marks the seventh time in program history that the Warriors have garnered multiple AVCA first team honors (1995, 1996, 2002, 2003, 2005, 2006, 2017) and the 21st and 22nd first team All-American certificates.

Van Tilburg, a first-team all-Mountain Pacific Sports Federation pick and Off The Block’s Bryan Ivie Award winner as the nation’s best opposite, ranks among the nation’s leaders in kills per set (4.26) and hitting percentage (.380). Franciskovic, a 2015 All-American honorable mention and first-team all-MPSF selection this year, ranks No. 8 nationally in assists (10.19) while leading the Warriors to a team hitting percentage of .322 that ranks fifth.

In his first season at UH, Tuileta is No. 5 in digs per set (9.12) and has posted 11 double-figure dig totals. Mol leads the team in aces (26) and block solos (14) and is averaging 1.51 kills and 1.08 blocks per set, while hitting .426. Both Tuileta and Mol were all-MPSF second team picks this year.

AVCA All-America Teams

A total of 20 student-athletes were selected to the first and second teams while an additional 25 were picked as honorable mention.

The 2017 selections were made by the AVCA Division I-II Men’s Volleyball All-America Committee: chairperson Dan Friend (Lewis); Jay Hosack (George Mason), Danny Goncalves (NJIT), Mike Rumbaugh (Saint Francis), Ryan Perotte (Fort Wayne), Mark Hulse (Loyola-Chicago), Alan Knipe (Long Beach State), Charlie Wade (Hawai’i), Jeff Nygaard (USC), David Heller (Mount Olive), Brandon Skweres (Limestone), Ryan Booher (King).

UH’s four honorees will be presented with their awards at the NCAA Men’s Volleyball Championship Banquet in Columbus, Wednesday.