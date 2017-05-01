Go Bows! Season tickets go on sale today, Coach Rolo visits

U-H Head Football Coach Nick Rolovich has been hard at work in downtown Honolulu. No he doesn’t have a new job, Coach Rolovich has been busy with his ‘pride rock pop ups’ selling season ticket deposits for the 2017 season.

This morning on Wake Up 2day Coach Rolovich joined us in studio to talk about season tickets which go on sale beginning today, May 1. Season tickets are available for purchase online, at the Stan Sheriff Center Box Office (Monday through Friday, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.) or by calling 944-BOWS (2697) during the same hours. the 2017 schedule features six home games at Aloha Stadium beginning with a non-conference match-up versus Western Carolina (Sept. 2), followed by Mountain West contests against Colorado State (Sept. 30), San Jose State (Oct. 14), San Diego State (Oct. 28), and Fresno State (Nov. 11), and concluding with a non-conference meeting with rival Brigham Young (Nov. 25).

Coach Rolovich, his staff and players, along with the UH Pep Band and UH Cheerleaders will take part in a Downtown Honolulu rally today at 11:30 a.m. on the corners of Bishop and South King Streets. Enter to win prize drawings and games.

Café Blue, located on the 6th Floor of the Bank of Hawaii Building, will be serving a special “Rolo Dog” (loaded bacon wrapped hot dog) as well as a “Beeman BLT Burger” (8 oz, beef patty, bacon, lettuce, tomato) named after women’s basketball coach Laura Beeman who will also make an appearance at the Downtown Rally.