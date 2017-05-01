Lady ‘Bows Outside Hitter Granato named to U.S. Collegiate National Team

University of Hawai’i outside hitter McKenna Granato was selected on Monday to the U.S. Collegiate National Team-Minneapolis (CNT-Minneapolis). Granato, who will be a junior this coming Fall, will train and compete alongside 35 of the nation’s top collegiate volleyball players in Minneapolis, Minn. She is the lone representative of the Big West Conference.

The CNT-Minneapolis squad, which is part of USA Volleyball’s High Performance pipeline and is considered a second tryout for the U.S. Women’s National Team, will train from June 22-26 at the University of Minnesota. Afterward, the athletes will be assigned to one of three 12-member teams and compete in a round-robin format at the Minneapolis Convention Center from June 27-30. The matches are being held in conjunction with the USA Volleyball Girls’ Junior National Championships under the same roof. On Monday, 31 of the 36 players were announced as five spots remain open for the CNT-Minneapolis program pending final outcome of the U.S. Women’s Junior National Team’s results at the Women’s U20 Pan American Cup held in early May.

Granato is one of nine outside hitters on the roster. Last season as a sophomore, she was second on the team with 293 kills (2.9 kills per set) and third with 24 service aces. Granato notched 30 total blocks and 167 digs as a sophomore for the Rainbow Wahine.

The CNT-Minneapolis will have Rod Wilde of Madison Elite, NC State University Assistant Coach Nicki Holmes and West Hills College Head Coach Jeff Wanderer as the program managers and administrators. The head coaches for the three teams will be UCF Head Coach Todd Dagenais, East Tennessee State University Head Coach Lindsey Devine and Trinity Western University (Canada) Assistant Coach Dennis Janzen.

Assistant coaches for the CNT-Minneapolis program are Grand Canyon University Assistant Coach Jay Van Vark, University of Kentucky Assistant Coach Lindsey Gray-Walton and University of San Diego Assistant Coach Marie Zidek. The technical assistants will be Grand Canyon University Director of Operations Rachel Ferguson and Bradley University Assistant Coach Jon Wong.

2017 U.S. Collegiate National Team – Minneapolis

Name (Position, School, Height, College Eligibility Remaining, Hometown)

Symone Abbott (OH, Northwestern University, 6-1, 1, Northville, Michigan)

Tita Akiu (L, Texas Tech University, 5-2, 2, Honolulu, Hawaii)

Sherridan Atkinson (OPP, Purdue University, 6-5, 2, Long Beach, California)

Jasmine Bennett (M, University of Louisville, 6-2, 2, Paducah, Kentucky)

Olivia Dailey (S, University of Kentucky, 5-10, 2, Trussville, Alabama)

Brandi Donnelly (L, University of Illinois, 5-8, 1, Williamsville, Illinois)

Faith Dooley (M, University of North Dakota, 6-3, 1, Wheatland, North Dakota)

Ashley Evans (S, Purdue University, 6-1, 1, Liberty Township, Ohio)

Lauren Fuller (OH, University of San Diego, 6-3, 2, Clarendon Hills, Illinois)

Angel Gaskin (OPP, University of Maryland, 6-1, 2, Tampa, Florida)

McKenna Granato (OH, University of Hawaii, 6-0, 2, Kailua, Hawaii)

Amanda Green (OPP, University of Louisville, 6-1, 3, Skokie, Illinois)

Leah Hardeman (OH, Coastal Carolina University, 5-10, 1, Clarkston, Georgia)

Deja Harris (M, San Diego State University, 6-2, 1, Las Vegas, Nevada)

Monique Harris (S, Iowa State University, 5-9, 1, Clinton, Iowa)

Kirstie Hillyer (M, Colorado State University, 6-6, 3, Bayfield, Colorado)

Veronica Jones-Perry (OH, BYU, 6-0, 2, West Jordan, Utah)

Darrielle King (M, University of Florida, 6-3, 3, DeSoto, Texas)

Taryn Kloth (OH, Creighton University, 6-4, 2, Sioux Falls, South Dakota)

Kristyn Nicholson (S, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, 6-0, 1, Lewisville, Texas)

Kelsey O’Neill (M, University of Pittsburgh, 6-1, 1, Skokie, Illinois)

Brooke Peters (L, Purdue University, 5-9, 2, Avon, Indiana)

Kayla Principato (OPP, University of Denver, 6-3, 1, Rockville Centre, New York)

Casey Schoenlein (OPP, Washington State University, 6-5, 1, Bellevue, Washington)

Julia Scoles (OH, University of North Carolina, 6-1, 3, Mooresville, North Carolina)

Taylor Tashima (S, Northwestern University, 6-0, 1, Wilmette, Illinois)

Brittany Thomas (L, Lipscomb University, 5-4, 1, Overland Park, Kansas)

Holly Toliver (OPP, Michigan State University, 6-2, 1, Berrien Springs, Michigan)

Stephanie Williams (OH, University of Pittsburgh, 6-0, 3, Eastlake, Ohio)

Amber Witherspoon (M, Syracuse University, 6-4, 2, Chicago, Illinois)

Lynsey Wright (M, Missouri State University, 6-0, 1, Glen Carbon, Illinois)