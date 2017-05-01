Makakilo woman grateful after wallet returned with rent money still inside



Losing a wallet would ruin anyone’s day, and it could happen to any of us.

But a Makakilo woman said what happened to her last week proves there are still good people out there.

Shayna Keliiholokai told KHON2 her faith in humanity has been restored.

She and her family had just finished grocery shopping at the Kapolei Walmart Friday night and were headed to Longs Drugs next.

“On the back of that cart, there’s a little pocket area, so my wallet was there,” Keliiholokai said. “I was loading the car and my husband put the cart back, not knowing my wallet was on the back.”

Keliiholokai realized she didn’t have her wallet about 30 minutes later when she was about to make another purchase.

They went back to Walmart but the wallet was gone. Keliiholokai’s ID, medical cards for her kids, and $1,600 in cash were inside.

“It was a Friday. It was payday. I cashed it. I was ready to pay my rent the next day, and then my heart just sunk when I got home,” she said. “I mean nowadays, that’s all you see is bad news everywhere, things being stolen, people ripping people off, and I was so sad.”

The night took an unexpected turn when a woman messaged Keliiholokai on Facebook saying she found the wallet and was trying to return it. They met up shortly after, and everything inside was exactly how Keliiholokai left it.

“I was so thrilled. My heart was racing so fast,” she said. “I tried to reward her, everything. She didn’t accept my reward. She just took a thank you and a hug, and we became friends.”

It’s an act of kindness Keliiholokai says she’ll be forever grateful for and she plans to pay it forward.

“There’s still good people out there. I mean, I was so thankful for her,” Keliiholokai said. “I’m sending her something. I won’t not pay her back somehow.”

Keliiholokai said the woman’s son is the one who told his mom he found a wallet.

She and the woman exchanged information and she plans to send them a gift soon.