May is stroke awareness month. Dr. Kazuma Nakagawa, Division President for The American Heart Association and Jennifer Moran, a cardiovascular nurse practioner joined us to talk more about this important subject and tell us about a fun event the American Heart Association is putting on later this month.

http://www.heart.org/HEARTORG/Affiliate/Honolulu/Hawaii/Home_UCM_WSA048_AffiliatePage.jsp