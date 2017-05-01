Opponents outline negative impacts of using visitor-housing tax to fund rail

Related Coverage Lawmakers consider using visitor-housing tax to fund rail along with GET

Not everyone is happy with the idea of using the visitor industry to fund Honolulu’s rail project.

On Friday, a House and Senate conference committee passed a proposed revision by the House, which removed the 2-year extension using GET surcharge from Senate Bill 1183 and replaced it by increasing the Transient Accommodations Tax (TAT) by 2.75 percent.

At 3 p.m., a press conference will be held by groups who say they will be adversely affected should the bill become law. Watch it via live stream here.

Opponents say the bill “would have severe impacts on a wide range of businesses, employees, and industries. The list of those affected includes the tourism industry, the construction industry, public sector service organizations, and employees of these industries and organizations, as well as organizations whose mission involves providing affordable housing and other services funded by the government.”