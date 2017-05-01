Rail Land Limbo: What is happening to land purchased in advance for rail?



Some businesses have already been moved out to make room for rail when it comes through town to Ala Moana.

But that’s still years away, if it happens, so what is the city doing with the properties in the meantime?

Gina Mangieri is Always Investigating and joined Wake Up 2day for a preview of what she’s found.

To complete the rail project as planned, the city needs 125 properties and has already purchased 35.

The city points out that it bought the parcels early due to opportunities when something was for sale, and also said the price of the properties would only go up if it waited.

So what’s the city doing with the land until the construction starts there?

Gina found out that some of the properties purchased for rail, some 16 of them, have been approved for leasing. So the city can find businesses who want to use the land temporarily.

Tonight at 10, we’ll find out how much money leasing the land is generating for the project.

HART said the leases are helping, but some people aren’t happy that it’s happening in the first place. So we’ll look at what changes are being done to prevent these properties from just sitting empty for years.

Find out the details tonight on the KHON2 News at 10.