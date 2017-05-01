Rainbow Warriors 2017 season tickets on sale now

Season tickets for the 2017 University of Hawai’i football season are now on sale. Season tickets are available for purchase online, at the Stan Sheriff Center Box Office (Monday through Friday, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.) or by calling 944-BOWS (2697) during the same hours.

The 2017 schedule features six home games at Aloha Stadium beginning with a non-conference match-up versus Western Carolina (Sept. 2), followed by Mountain West contests against Colorado State (Sept. 30), San Jose State (Oct. 14), San Diego State (Oct. 28), and Fresno State (Nov. 11), and concluding with a non-conference meeting with rival Brigham Young (Nov. 25).

The season ticket pricing structure has changed for the 2017 season (see price chart). Prices in the end zones have dropped in almost every level and category while most sideline prices have a nominal increase of $5, the first jump in 13 years. However, sideline yellow level prices have decreased by $20 while South End Zone orange level prices has dropped by $23. In addition, for the first time ever, senior citizen and student prices are being offered in the South End Zone orange level.

Head coach Nick Rolovich enters his second year with the Warriors, who return 15 starters – eight on offense and six on defense – and 54 lettermen from last season’s team that finished 7-7 and were Hawai’i Bowl champions. Among the notable returnees is all-MW first-team linebacker Jahlani Tavai, second-team offensive lineman Dejon Allen, and honorable mention defensive standouts Meffy Koloamatangi and Trayvon Henderson.

In addition, key returnees on offense include quarterback Dru Brown, running back Diocemy Saint Juste, receivers John Ursua, Dylan Collie, and Ammon Barker, lineman Asotui Eli, John Wa’a, and Elijah Tupai and tight ends Tui ‘Unga and Dakota Torres.

Defensively, a number of starters and part-time starters return including linemen Penitito Faalologo, Ka’aumoana Gifford, and David Manoa; nearly the entire linebacker group among them Malachi Mageo, Russell Williams, Jr., and Dany Mulanga; and defensive backs Daniel Lewis, Jr., and Rojesterman Farris.

Purchase Your Season Tickets Online

2017 UH Football Season-Ticket Prices

Sidelines (All Sections except Yellow): $150*

Sidelines (Yellow): $125

South Endzone (Brown & Blue): $125*

South Endzone (Orange): $99*

South Endzone Sr. Citizen (Orange): $85*

South Endzone Student (Orange): $75*

North Endzone Adult (Orange, Blue, Brown): $99

North Endzone Sr. Citizen (Orange, Blue, Brown): $85

North Endzone Youth (4-high school): $75

* = Premium Seat Contribution may apply

http://www.koaanuenue.org/premium-seating-parking/football

2017 UH Football Home Schedule

Sept. 2 Western Carolina

Sept. 30 Colorado State*

Oct. 14 San Jose State*

Oct. 28 San Diego State*

Nov. 11 Fresno State*

Nov. 25 Brigham Young

* = MW Game