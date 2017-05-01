Residents take action following Always Investigating’s Maui sand mining expose

Related Coverage Maui mayor demands halt after mountains of sand stripped, shipped for Oahu development

Last week, Always Investigating exposed lucrative connections between sand mining on Maui and development on Oahu.

On Monday morning, demonstrators rallied in front of Kahului Harbor, calling for an immediate halt to sand excavations and barge shipments. Another rally is planned Tuesday morning at the county building.

Viewers from the Valley Isle sent video of heavy weekend sand truck traffic coming and going near the Maui Lani excavation and stockpile sites.

This after the county sent letters in response to our story to the companies involved to tell them they may be engaged in an unpermitted practice. The companies say they thought their grading permits covered all activity.

Maui County Mayor Alan Arakawa has also asked the county council to start working on a moratorium on exports.